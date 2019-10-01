Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been one year since the Move Over Law was expanded to include transportation, service and utility vehicles.
The State Highway Administration says 17,000 drivers were pulled over for violating the Move Over Law this past year.
Move Over Maryland! October 1 marks the one-year anniversary of the expansion of Maryland’s Move Over Law to include transportation, service & utility vehicles. In 1 year, @MDSHA crews have been involved in seventeen strikes. #MoveOverMD, their lives depend on it. VJ pic.twitter.com/rzd9ahFdrq
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) October 1, 2019
Drivers can face a $750 fine and three points on their license if caught.
Crews have been involved in 17 strikes in just one year.
You must log in to post a comment.