Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Highway Administration, Move Over Law, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been one year since the Move Over Law was expanded to include transportation, service and utility vehicles.

The State Highway Administration says 17,000 drivers were pulled over for violating the Move Over Law this past year.

Drivers can face a $750 fine and three points on their license if caught.

Crews have been involved in 17 strikes in just one year.

Comments