



After law enforcement officials wrote more than 1,500 citations and arrested over 100 people during the unofficial H2Oi car show in Ocean City, Maryland, the town’s leaders are speaking out and calling for it not to happen again.

“I felt that we were under siege and I felt that our residents and visitors were afraid of some of they things they were witnessing,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said.

Ocean City Police said a large crowd had gathered in the area of 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue as part of the H20i car show and were being disorderly.

Several police officers were injured from being hit by flying rocks and bottles while trying to break up the crowd.

The attendees actions also prompted Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro to condemn participant’s behavior.

“What occurred over this weekend was intolerable,” Buzzuro said. “The level of disrespect is something that we had never seen.”

While a law implemented in 2018 reduced speed limits and increased fines for speeding during special events, local officials wanted even more fines for other traffic violations to deter the behavior.

RELATED STORIES:

That request, however, failed in the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year.

Mayor Meehan hopes that lawmakers will now rethink that.

“We were denied and they had some concerns about some of the things we asked for,” Meehan said. “I certainly hope that proof of what occurred this weekend will help satisfy and justify our request when we go back to the state legislature this year.”