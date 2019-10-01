Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Ten months after taking over as the spokesperson for Baltimore County, T.J. Smith will be stepping down to “explore other opportunities.”
Smith, who previously served as a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Police Department, will be replaced by Sean Naron, who most recently served as a press secretary for former Planned Parenthood leader Dr. Leana Wen, the county said.
In August, Smith said he was “closing in on a final decision” on whether to run for mayor of Baltimore City. As of Tuesday, he has not announced an official run.
Smith’s last day on the job will be Friday.
