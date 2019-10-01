



In a closed-door meeting, Towson University students demanded answers from school leaders after a student was accused of raping another student in his on-campus apartment last month.

After the meeting, some students told WJZ that the answers weren’t good enough.

“It seemed very insincere, it seemed like they weren’t actually really taking the steps necessary to make us feel safe on campus,” Jutah Hughes, a Towson University student, said.

The suspect, Onyekachukwu Igwilo, is being held without bond. His attorney told WJZ his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

That allegation, and a more recent report of a suspect inappropriately touching a female student earlier this week, has rattled Towson’s campus.

Students are now demanding more security on campus and more urgent updates whenever crimes are reported at the University.

WJZ was the only station to speak with Towson University President Kim Schatzel.

“I would just say that we wanted to bring the students together to be able to listen to them, and to be able to hear what their thoughts and ideas are to make Towson a better community,” Schatzel said. “We are always concerned about our students with every piece that we do.”

A spokesperson said the University is already considering more police patrols and visibility around campus.

“We all want to know that Towson is going to move to make a change,” Noel Butler, a Towson University student, said.