WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for assaulting four people at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.
Police say the suspects stole from Target then tried to do the same at the Wheaton Beauty Supply Story. That’s when police say the owner confronted them and two of the suspects started punching and kicking him.
Another man tried to break up the confrontation, but then he was assaulted, as well as someone who tried to call the police.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call police right away.
