Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bennett’s Curse Haunted House is among the top 25 haunts nationwide.
Bennett’s Curse is known for its giant monsters, otherworldly creatures varying in size, unique characters, and professionally themed haunted attractions that feature new technology and detailed design every year.
It will be featured in a documentary, “Nothing but Haunts,” that highlights the top 25 Haunted House in the country.
According to the release, Bennett’s Curse is a small family-owned business that leads the industry nationally in its 19th season here in Maryland.
The film will be sold online on October 21 and will be available on all major streaming platforms.
For more information on Bennett’s Curse, click here.
