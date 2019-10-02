  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) —Leading Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is recovering after doctors found a blockage in one artery and inserted two stents.

Sanders is canceling his campaign events until further notice, according to his senior adviser Jeff Weaver.

Read the full story at CBS News.

This story is breaking.

