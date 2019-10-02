Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A late, former Baltimore archbishop is now named in a new report of transferring priests accused of abuse to new posts without any discipline.
According to the report, this happened when the late Cardinal Lawrence Shehan served decades ago as Head of the Diocese in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Shehan, who died in 1984, was Bridgeport’s first bishop where he served in the role until 1961 before coming to Baltimore.
The City’s Cardinal Shehan School on Loch Raven Blvd. is named for him.
