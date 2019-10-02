GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man is charged with attempted murder after shooting a 15-year-old after he said he’d been having problems with juveniles damaging his property, police said.
At around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday evening, Anne Arundel County officers responded to a call for destruction to auto in the 300 block of Columbus Road in Glen Burnie.
As officers arrived, a call came in for a shooting victim at an area hospital- a 15-year-old who said he had been shot on Columbus Road.
Police learned the homeowner, 46-year-old Roy Allen Birk, who called in the destruction of auto had been having problems with juveniles in the neighborhood damaging his property.
Birk heard a loud noise outside near his vehicle and shot at the teen once with a handgun from inside his house.
The 15-year-old was hit once in the upper body and went to an area hospital, but with non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Birk was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a felony.
