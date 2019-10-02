  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Attempted Murder, Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man is charged with attempted murder after shooting a 15-year-old after he said he’d been having problems with juveniles damaging his property, police said.

At around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday evening, Anne Arundel County officers responded to a call for destruction to auto in the 300 block of Columbus Road in Glen Burnie.

As officers arrived, a call came in for a shooting victim at an area hospital- a 15-year-old who said he had been shot on Columbus Road.

Police learned the homeowner, 46-year-old Roy Allen Birk, who called in the destruction of auto had been having problems with juveniles in the neighborhood damaging his property.

Birk heard a loud noise outside near his vehicle and shot at the teen once with a handgun from inside his house.

The 15-year-old was hit once in the upper body and went to an area hospital, but with non-life threatening injuries.


Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Birk was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a felony.

Comments