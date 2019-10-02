BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a hectic Wednesday afternoon in west Baltimore after a steer was loose on the streets for hours.
The bull was loose in the area of Coppin State University before it was eventually tranquilized and corralled by crews.
WJZ spoke to Coppin State students who were in the area while the incident was happening.
“I was just coming from class,” a student told WJZ. “I came out of class and a police officer asked me had you seen a bull on the loose? I’m thinking it’s a pit bull, but he told me it’s a bull with some horns and it’s over there. It’s huge.”
Another student said he heard about the incident on Facebook.
“I actually saw it on Facebook and I said, ‘That’s my campus.'” the student said. “So I went out and looked and sure enough there it was in the corner. It’s a big guy, he’s pretty big.”
This isn’t the first time a bull has gotten loose in Baltimore: two bulls escaped a west Baltimore slaughterhouse in June.
