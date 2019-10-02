ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — A rescue dog with special needs has found his forever home.
Ajax was diagnosed with a seizure disorder when he came to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue from a shelter in Virginia.
“Ajax embodies what it means to be a Lucky Dog,” said Mirah Horowitz, Founder and Executive Director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. “We suspect his seizures went unnoticed at the overcrowded shelter we saved him from, but as soon as he was in one of our foster homes, we knew immediately something was not right. Even though we didn’t know exactly what was wrong medically, we knew he was special. And we believed someone would want to give this guy a chance.”
After two months in Lucky Dog’s care, Ajax found his forever family in May.
“Jax has been very attached to us (he doesn’t let us go anywhere alone) but has recently started to exhibit an independent and mischievous streak. Jax still has seizures once in a while and sees a neurologist but we are trying out medications to get them under control. He is the sweetest, and really a great fit for us!”
Lucky Dog Animal Rescue said Ajax is just one of more than 2,000 dogs and cats rescued from high-kill shelters each year.
Those wanting to help animals in need may join Lucky Dog’s 7th Annual Casino Night, held on October 12 at the Clarendon Ballroom from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The proceeds from this event will go towards helping save animals just like Ajax.
For information on Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.