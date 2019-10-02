Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank, a Baltimore-based non-profit provides books in under-resourced areas, will hold a ceremony to showcase their delivery van’s repair Thursday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank, a Baltimore-based non-profit provides books in under-resourced areas, will hold a ceremony to showcase their delivery van’s repair Thursday.
The ceremony will take place in their warehouse, located at 1794 Union Ave on October 3 at 4:30 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Maryland Book Bank Van Returned Vandalized, Named ‘Van Go’
- Maryland Book Bank Still Searching For Stolen Van Used To Collect Book Donations
- Maryland Book Bank Asking For Donations To Replace Stolen Van
In July, the MBB’s van was reported missing from their warehouse in Baltimore.
The van was returned later, but was vandalized and badly damaged.
Upon the van’s return, volunteers offered assistance and donations towards the repair of the van that helps them to serve children in Baltimore.
For more information about the Maryland Book Bank, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.