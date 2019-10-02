  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank, a Baltimore-based non-profit provides books in under-resourced areas, will hold a ceremony to showcase their delivery van’s repair Thursday.

The ceremony will take place in their warehouse, located at 1794 Union Ave on October 3 at 4:30 p.m.

In July, the MBB’s van was reported missing from their warehouse in Baltimore.

The van was returned later, but was vandalized and badly damaged.

Upon the van’s return, volunteers offered assistance and donations towards the repair of the van that helps them to serve children in Baltimore.

For more information about the Maryland Book Bank, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

