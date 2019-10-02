  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, drug distribution, Federal Grand Jury, Fentanyl, fentanyl distribution, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury convicted a Hanover, Maryland, man on five federal drug and related charges.

Paul Alexander, 47, was convicted on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance —specifically fentanyl, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to evidence, from April 2018 through January 2019, Alexander distributed large amounts of fentanyl in and around the Baltimore area.

An 11-month investigation by DEA into Alexander’s drug trafficking activities resulted in the seizure of more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl — enough fentanyl to kill 5 million people — and over $4 million in cash from Alexander’s car and apartments on January 2, 2019.

Alexander faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for the conspiracy, a maximum of life in prison for each of two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, life in prison for possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and 10 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Comments