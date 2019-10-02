BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we’ve previously reported, September 2019 was the second-driest September on record for the Baltimore region.
Unseasonably warm and dry conditions have led to a flash drought across much of the area.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Maryland Weather | Unseasonably Warm Weather Breaks All-Time October Heat Record
- Maryland Weather: September 2019 Was Baltimore’s Second-Driest September On Record
While a typical drought, according to Otkin et al., is a climate phenomenon that slowly develops over time and can last weeks to decades, a flash drought is different because it develops rapidly as a consequence of abnormal heat and dryness across our region.
Much of the region is under a moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. An updated map will be released Thursday morning and will likely show conditions continuing to deteriorate.
Little rain and unseasonably warm conditions have led to a flash-drought across the region. Here is the latest drought monitor for Maryland. #MDwx #wjz @wjz pic.twitter.com/nXUgXWza8f
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) October 2, 2019
Impacts due to drought conditions in Maryland include:
- Drying of Lawns and Gardens
- Abnormal Dryness in Ground Soil
- Additional Stress on Pastures and Hayfields
- Additional Stress on Late-Season Crops
- Below Normal Streamflows
- Below Normal Groundwater
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.