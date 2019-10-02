  • WJZ 13On Air

By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday is one for the record books.

As of noon, the temperature at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was 95, wiping out the previous daily high-temperature record of 89 set in 1986.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 96 degrees Wednesday, which could challenge the all-time high for October of 97, which was set in 1941.

The weather is expected to cool down by the weekend.

Baltimore County closed schools without air conditioning Wednesday. A full list of affected locations can be found here.

