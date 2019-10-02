BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stray dog found stabbed nearly a dozen times in Baltimore last week continues to recover after undergoing multiple surgeries.
Police found Misty the dog with 11 fresh stab wounds on her neck, back and tail last week, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter said.
BARCS Rescue Dog Stabbed 11 Times, Police Search For Abuser
After several surgeries, Misty is recovering and in “remarkably good spirits,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.
“Even as a victim of extreme abuse, Misty was quick to trust the good people around her,” they wrote. “She is soulful and loving, quick to trust and eager to please—an absolute sweetheart who wants nothing more than gentle pets and to give lots of kisses.”
The shelter also thanked the public for their support and donations to help Misty recover.
“We are not sure at this time if she will make a full recovery, but we do expect she will have a good quality of life. We remain hopeful and are seeing that she gets the most high quality care,” they wrote.
Police have not announced any arrests in connection with Misty’s injuries.
