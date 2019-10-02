Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In honor of National Drug Take-Back Day, a Prescription Drug Take-Back event will be held before the Ravens game event on Sunday.
Before the game, the Ravens will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help out during the event.
The event will be located at the M&T Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers said those attending the Ravens game may dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs to reduce overdose and drug abuse.
The DEA will safely dispose of all prescription drugs except liquids, needles, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, and iodine-containing medications.
Those planning to attend are advised that disposal is free and anonymous.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
