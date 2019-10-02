BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles introduced a new senior management team Wednesday.
The team has hired T.J. Brightman as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Brightman’s responsibilities include ticket and corporate sales for Baltimore and Sarasota, Florida, operations.
Most recently, he served as the president of A. Bright Idea Advertising and PR.
The Orioles also announced that Jennifer Grondahl has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Community Development and Communications.
Grondahl will focus on building and maintaining relationships with partners, community leaders, civic organizations and the fans.
Greg Bader was also promoted to Senior Vice President of Administration and Experience.
The trio join Lisa Tolson who was named Senior Vice President of Human Resources prior to the season, as the senior management team in charge of the club’s day-to-day business operations.
