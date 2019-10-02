BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s October, which means it’s time for playoff baseball.

While playoff baseball won’t likely come to Baltimore anytime soon, there are still plenty of exciting young talents in the Orioles organization to watch in the coming seasons.

Here is who every Orioles fan should watch for:

Austin Hays, Outfielder

Hays was an absolute monster in center field for the Orioles this season. Who could forget when he leaped at the center field wall and robbed Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of a home run. Hays was also a beast at the plate. He hit .309 and had four home runs in just 20 games. Hays has made an impact every September he has been called up. Don’t be surprised to see him on the team next year.

Austin Hays. You are RIDICULOUS! 😱 pic.twitter.com/PZ5JpnxjOJ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 20, 2019

Trey Mancini, Outfielder

Mancini, 27, certainly isn’t one of the younger talents on the Orioles, but he is the leader of the team and above and beyond the most valuble player. Mancini he had a career year this season. He batted .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. Although he was snubbed from a spot on the All-Star team, Mancini won Most Valuble Oriole for his performance this season.

He’s the Man. Hit RETWEET to congratulate Trey Mancini on being named AL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/GCcxbQZAbe — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) September 23, 2019

John Means, Pitcher

Means represented the O’s in the All-Star game this year, and rightfully he so. He won 12 games for Baltimore and pitched to an ERA of 3.60 and an even more impressive WHIP of 1.14. Given the current state of Baltimore’s starting rotation, Means has the chance to be the Openeing Day starter next year.

O’s pen needs to get 6 outs , 3 runs or less, for John Means 12th win. What a rookie season , All-Star, era around 3.50, 12wins of O’s 54 wins! #makeithappen @masnOrioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) September 28, 2019

Hanser Alberto, Second Base

Yes, yes. Alberto needs a lot of work at second base… A LOT of work. Alberto was responsible for one of the worst defense plays of the year when he failed to tag a runner out during a botched run down situation in Cleveland against the Indians. However, Alberto proved that he is a force at the plate. Alberto batted .305 with 12 home runs. If Albero can improve as an infielder, he has the chance to be one of the best players for the Orioles in the coming years.

Hunter Harvey, Pitcher

Harvey was healthy this season, and in the few games he appeared in, it showed. Harvey pitched in seven games, registered 11 strike outs and had an ERA of just 1.42. He even hit 100 mph on the radar game in one of his appearances. If Harvey can continue to stay healthy, he will be another solid arm on the Orioles pitching staff.

The mullet, the 100 mph fastball, the incredible perseverance thru multiple injuries & a winning Cam Yds debut…what’s not to like about Hunter Harvey?#Rebuild ⚾️👍 pic.twitter.com/rVLILZvW7V — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 21, 2019

Continue to stay with WJZ all offseason for your latest news on the Orioles.