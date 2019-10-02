BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore early Wednesday morning.
Officers received a call for discharging of a weapon at Reisterstown Road and Woodland Avenue, but when they arrived they found no victim.
Shortly after, an officer was flagged down in the 4400 block of Park Heights by a 34-year-old man who had a gunshot graze wound to his head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives responded out and were able to determine that the victim was shot in the 4400 block of Woodland Avenue by unknown suspects who were trying to rob him.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
