PYLESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — The Milken Educator Awards is a national award given each year to the top teachers across the country.
Erin Wyatt, a teacher at North Harford Middle School, won the national honor given to just 40 educators annually.
“I’m just, I’m thankful,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt was Maryland’s only recipient of the award this year. She received the honor for the work she did to boost STEM scores, empower young women, and for developing a curriculum that teaches tolerance, diversity, and culture and community awareness.
“Keeping kids engaged in school, academically, socially, I want them to like to come to the building,” Wyatt said. “I want them to want to step foot in the classroom and learn.”
As one of this year’s winners, Wyatt will join other award recipients at an education forum in Indianapolis and receive a check for $25,000 to spend however she wants.
“You don’t do things to be recognized,” she said. “You do it to help the kids. So to be recognized, it’s nice.”
