BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 96 degrees Wednesday. This would completely wipe out the record of 89, and challenge the all-time high for October which is 97.
Weather Blog | Unseasonably Warm Temperatures To Start October
The weather is expected to cool down by the weekend. WJZ’s Marty Bass said temperatures will reach just 66 degrees on Saturday.
#mdwx I know tomorrow is going to be HOT HOT HOT, but generally speaking we are in for a cool down. Heck on Saturday we don't quite get to 70° pic.twitter.com/mpoHfNX43c
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 1, 2019
Baltimore County closed schools without air conditioning Wednesday. A full list of affected locations can be found on our website.
