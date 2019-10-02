  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Extreme Heat, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Record High Temperatures, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 96 degrees Wednesday. This would completely wipe out the record of 89, and challenge the all-time high for October which is 97.

Weather Blog: Record Heat

Weather Blog | Unseasonably Warm Temperatures To Start October

The weather is expected to cool down by the weekend. WJZ’s Marty Bass said temperatures will reach just 66 degrees on Saturday.

Baltimore County closed schools without air conditioning Wednesday. A full list of affected locations can be found on our website.

Comments