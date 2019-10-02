Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are working to corral a loose steer in west Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
The bull is loose in the area of Coppin State University.
A video from a Twitter user shows the animal running down a street and crews in large trucks trying to stop it.
The bull has been corralled into a fenced-in area and zoo officials are en route to help remove it from the area.
Picture of the bull loose on Coppin State @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZslkTwjSq2
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 2, 2019
The bull’s owner told WJZ it was being transported to Frederick when it escaped.
This isn’t the first time a bull has gotten loose in Baltimore: two bulls escaped a west Baltimore slaughterhouse in June.
It also happened in 2016 and 2014.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
