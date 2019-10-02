Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, bull, Coppin State University, Local TV, loose animal, loose steer, Steer, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are working to corral a loose steer in west Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

The bull is loose in the area of Coppin State University.

A video from a Twitter user shows the animal running down a street and crews in large trucks trying to stop it.

The bull has been corralled into a fenced-in area and zoo officials are en route to help remove it from the area.

The bull’s owner told WJZ it was being transported to Frederick when it escaped.

This isn’t the first time a bull has gotten loose in Baltimore: two bulls escaped a west Baltimore slaughterhouse in June.

It also happened in 2016 and 2014.

