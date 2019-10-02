MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A father allegedly shot and killed his 38-year-old son late Tuesday in Marriottsville.
Howard County Police said Stephen Michael Tucker of Randallstown was found dead inside a home in the 1500 block of Marriottsville Road around 8:16 p.m. after officers were called to a report of a man shot.
Police Investigating Fatal Domestic Shooting At Marriottsville Residence
When they arrived, they found the 38-year-old man dead and his 68-year-old father Stephen Dwight Tucker with injuries.
Police said an altercation between the father and son led to the shooting. Police learned that the younger Tucker may have assaulted another family member at another residence and damaged property before showing up to his father’s home.
A resident inside the father’s Marriottsville home called 911 and the elder Tucker stayed on the scene as police arrived.
No charged have been filed at this time.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.
