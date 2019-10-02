Comments
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy from West River died more than a week after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash near Lothian.
The 16-year-old and three other teens were injured September 20 when a 2013 Honda Accord failed to negotiate a curve on Sands Road near Whittington Drive. The car then hit a telephone pole, rolled and hit a tree.
Alcohol, Speed, May Have Been Factors In Crash That Injured 3 Teens, Killed Another In Lothian, Police Say
The 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a 15-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old died at the hospital September 29.
Police said speed is the primary cause of the crash and alcohol may also be involved.
Charges in the case are pending.
