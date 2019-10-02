RICHMOND, Va. (WJZ) —
Virginia health officials have confirmed their first death related to e-cigarettes or vaping.
A Virginia resident died from the recent outbreak of severe lung injury associated with electronic smoking devices. The death was reported on Sept. 26 to state officials who announced it on Oct. 1.
“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. The decedent was an adult from the southwest region. To protect patient confidentiality, VDH will not release additional details.
As of September 30, 2019, there have been 31 lung injury cases, including the death, in Virginia. In Maryland, health officials are investigating at least 20 cases of severe lung illnesses related to vaping.
The CDC reported 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory as of September 24, 2019. Twelve other deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.
Virginia and Maryland recently increased their smoking ages from 18 to 21.
