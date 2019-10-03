  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old New Carrolton was been arrested Wednesday evening in a September 23 shooting in Laurel that left one man injured.

Tyjuan Chapple was arrested on a number of charges, including armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, firearm use in a felony and theft, in connection with the shooting, Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

Officers were called to the 200 block of Red Clay Road around 8:30 p.m. September 23 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower torso.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

