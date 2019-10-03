



As their investigation continues into the 23 reported cases of severe lung illnesses in Maryland, state health officials issue an order requiring all doctors and health care providers, as well as local health departments, to report cases of severe lung illnesses to the state.

Maryland Health Secretary Robert R. Neall issued the order on Oct. 3 following health advisories from the CDC and the FDA about an outbreak of lung injuries from vaping devices — such as e-cigarettes, JUULs and vape pens — as well as vaping cartridges that contain nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or other substances.

Research Shows Vaping-Related Lung Disease May Be Caused By Chemical Exposure

The 23 reported cases of severe lung illnesses were reported voluntarily, but now Neall is requiring that all health care providers in the state report any cases they are treating.

Health care providers must also educate themselves about the criteria for a suspected case of vaping associated lung injury, which include:

Use of any e-cigarette (“vaping”) or dabbing in 90 days prior to symptom onset

Pulmonary infiltrate, including opacities on plain film chest radiograph or ground-glass opacities on chest CT

No alternative plausible diagnoses (e.g., infectious, cardiac, rheumatologic, or neoplastic process)

The health care providers must submit their case within one working day by telephone or in writing to their local health department, which will then notify the state health department.

Doctors must also educate and instruct the patient on appropriate measures to prevent further injury.

Local health departments are to immediately report cases of severe lung illnesses to the state health department and also maintain the confidentiality of the information per state and federal law.

There have been 18 vaping-related deaths reported nationwide, most recently in Delaware and Virginia.

The CDC released its latest report Wednesday, highlighting what investigators are still trying to learn about the outbreak.

The specific chemical exposure(s) causing lung injuries associated with e-cigarette product use, or vaping, remains unknown at this time.

No single product or substance has been linked to all lung injury cases.

More information is needed to know whether one or more e-cigarette or vaping products, substances, or brand is responsible for the outbreak.

MDH offers free resources to those who are trying to quit smoking or vaping. The Maryland Tobacco Quitline provides phone, web and text services 24/7, along with free nicotine patches, gum and lozenges sent directly to participants. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit smokingstopshere.com for more information.