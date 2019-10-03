Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested 83 people from the month of September in the ongoing Incident Action Plan operation.
The IAP was coordinated in September to focus on criminal activity in relation to drugs, guns, prostitution, and human trafficking in the northern part of Anne Arundel County, police said.
The following is the list of all arrests, search warrants, seizures as well as the number of safe station responses in the northern part of the county:
- Warrant Arrests: 35
- Gun Arrests: 3
- Guns Seized: 7
- Human Trafficking Arrests: 4
- Prostitution Arrests: 8
- Search Warrants: 7
- Currency Seized: $3,968
- Vehicles Seized: 1
- Drugs seized:
- Crack Cocaine 128.69 grams
- Heroin/Fentanyl 47.82 grams
- Prescription Medication 7.15 grams
- Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrests: 33
- Safe Stations: 47
Those arrested were offered assistance or resources if they suffered from addiction.
If you have information about any criminal activity, you are advised to call:
Anne Arundel County Tipline – 410-222-4700
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
