SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for two suspects in an early morning armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Severn.
Officers were called to the store in the 500 block of 500 Donaldson Avenue around 3:36 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of an armed robbery.
One suspect armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money while the second suspect waited outside as a lookout, police said.
The clerk complied and the suspects left the store with an unknown amount of money.
Officers searched the area but did not find any trace of the two suspects.
No one was injured, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to, please call:
Commercial and Bank Robbery Unit – 410-222-4720
TipLine – 410-222-4700
