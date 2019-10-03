Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in west Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the 600 block of Laurens Street around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe the victim was in the 1100 block of Laurens Street when he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
