Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra management and musicians just reached a one-year agreement ending a strike, and now the orchestra is hoping to fill seats by offering discounted tickets.
The orchestra is offering “deeply discounted” tickets for performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at $10. All three performances are at 8 p.m.
The musicians said they just want to be on stage to inspire audiences.
For more on where to buy tickets, visit the BSO’s website.
