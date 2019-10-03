Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, BSO, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra management and musicians just reached a one-year agreement ending a strike, and now the orchestra is hoping to fill seats by offering discounted tickets.

The orchestra is offering “deeply discounted” tickets for performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at $10. All three performances are at 8 p.m.

The musicians said they just want to be on stage to inspire audiences.

For more on where to buy tickets, visit the BSO’s website.

