BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The west Baltimore home of jazz musician Cab Calloway will be demolished, a city official confirmed Thursday.
Despite efforts from Calloway’s grandson and others to preserve the home, the entire west side of the 2200 block of Druid Hill Avenue will be torn down, housing department spokesperson Kevin Nash said.
“The City is committed to the implementation of the community plan for new construction and renovation, supporting homeownership in Druid Heights,” Nash said.
Plans call for the area to be replaced with a new urban square.
