BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in Orioles history, Delmon Young’s playoff magic lifted the Orioles to a 2-0 series lead in the ALDS.
Trailing the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth with one out and the bases loaded, Young ripped a double into the left-field corner to score Nelson Cruiz, Steve Pearce and J.J. Hardy.
#OTD in 2014
Cruz is in! Pearce is in! Hardy around third, he's going to try to score, and… SAFE! 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃!#Birdland x @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/1eqp2oPXWt
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 3, 2019
The three-RBI double gave the Orioles a 6-5 lead headed into the ninth for closer Zach Britton to slam the door shut and secure a victory.
The Orioles went onto win the series but fell to the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS.
