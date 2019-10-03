Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Delmon Young, J.J. Hardy, Local TV, mlb, Nelson Cruz, Steve Pearce, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in Orioles history, Delmon Young’s playoff magic lifted the Orioles to a 2-0 series lead in the ALDS.

Trailing the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth with one out and the bases loaded, Young ripped a double into the left-field corner to score Nelson Cruiz, Steve Pearce and J.J. Hardy.

The three-RBI double gave the Orioles a 6-5 lead headed into the ninth for closer Zach Britton to slam the door shut and secure a victory.

The Orioles went onto win the series but fell to the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS.

