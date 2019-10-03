BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police charged three people in Anne Arundel County with drug possession after they allegedly found crack-cocaine in their possession during a drug bust in Brooklyn Park.
Nevada Gerrard Williams, 46, of Baltimore was charged with possession CDS of crack-cocaine and possession CDS with intent crack-cocaine.
Two others, 42-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smoot of Baltimore and 34-year-old Nicole Lynn Childress of Baltimore were arrested and charged on three counts of possession CDS of crack-cocaine, possession CDS with intent crack-cocaine and possession CDS paraphernalia.
Officers stopped Williams and Smoot inside a vehicle Wednesday on Ritchie Highway and Hanover Street. They were tipped off about drug activity near the Park Plaza Hotel.
During the traffic stop, detectives noticed a small yellow plastic vial near one of the suspects’ feet. Police then searched the rest of the vehicle and found 52 plastic vials each containing suspected crack-cocaine. Williams and Smoot were arrested.
Police then continued to watch the motel and saw another occupant was inside Williams and Smoot’s room. Childress had an open arrest warrant. When she left the room, the police took her into custody.
When they searched the motel room, police found 2.27 grams suspected crack-cocaine, 2.18 grams suspected marijuana, controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia (scale and packaging materials) and $7,941 in cash.
