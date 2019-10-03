



Towson University police are increasing its patrols following two reported sex assaults on campus. The university police department is also adding seven officers to its staff.

In a letter to the Towson University community, president Kim Schatzel said the university has already increased patrols, including foot patrols, around campus. The university also began recruiting for seven new positions on its campus police staff and will be completed within 45 days.

“Additionally, the hours for the SafeRide Shuttle will be extended starting next week, background checks for all employees—inclusive of contract employees, will all be monitored. Finally, as requested, a blue light security light pole was installed in front of 10 West on Wednesday,” Schatzel wrote in a letter.

The university’s response comes after a student was charged last week in the rape of another student inside the dorms. Then on Sunday night, a student reported being groped in the university union.

She also said various departments on campus have been working together to lists and capture concerns from both students and staff about safety on campus as a result of the forum Tuesday.

“We listened—and heard about the concerns felt by our community. We heard that the two areas of immediate and greatest priority were to increase campus security/safety and to increase university mental health resources and efforts to support student wellbeing,” Schatzel said.

The university is also addressing the need for more counselors, more counselor diversity, support groups and peer-to-peer support.

“Many at the forum pointed to the need for more education about sexual assault prevention, consent and bystander training for students throughout their years at TU. Work on this goal has already begun and the university plans to start implementing in the spring semester,” she added.

