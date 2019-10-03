  • WJZ 13On Air

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A trial date has been set for the Montgomery County police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest at an Aspen Hill McDonald’s in July.

Kevin Joseph Moris, 32, is charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office stemming from the incident, in which he allegedly kneed 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa’s head into the ground while handcuffing him.

A video of the arrest went viral on social media.

Moris will head to trial December 9, court records show. He was in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

The Montgomery County Police Department has since suspended Moris’ police powers and assigned him to administrative duties.

Pesoa had been arrested on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.

