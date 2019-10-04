  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pizza sounds good right about now.

It turns out, two local options may be better than the rest.

The food website The Daily Meal released its 101 Best Pizzas in America List and two Maryland spots made the cut.

Paulie Gee’s in Hampden came in at No. 34 for its add-on combos, vegan options, and even secret pizzas.

Inferno Pizzeria in Montgomery County was ranked No. 82 on the list.

Chef Tony Conte was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2018 and his pizzeria repeatedly landed on Eater’s Essential Restaurants List.

