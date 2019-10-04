ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Annapolis early Friday morning, police said.
Annapolis police responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a report of hearing gunshots in the area around 2:32 a.m.
A caller reported hearing shots fired in the area, but when police arrived they did not find any victims or suspects, police said.
Officers were then called to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a report of a 17-year-old male victim suffering from a bullet wound to his leg.
Police said the victim reported that he was outside in the area when he heard a gunshot and was struck in the leg.
The boy’s injury is not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident, please call:
Annapolis Police Department Tip Line – 410-280-2583
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.