Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Public School system is asking parents, students and community members to weigh in on whether the next school year should start before or after Labor Day.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Public School system is asking parents, students and community members to weigh in on whether the next school year should start before or after Labor Day.
After a change in the law allowed schools to begin classes prior to Labor Day, some area districts, including Baltimore County Public Schools, debated whether to shift their calendars.
Now, Anne Arundel County Public Schools have put out a survey asking for feedback on the district’s 2020-21 calendar, including when classes should start.
The survey also asks whether respondents would prefer a longer spring break.
The survey is open until 4 p.m. October 16 at this link.
You must log in to post a comment.