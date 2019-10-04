Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Some quick thinking by a few Baltimore County firefighters helped save a kitten’s life Thursday.
The firefighters rescued a kitten from a vehicle’s engine compartment outside a Panera restaurant in the 7100 block of Security Boulevard, the department said.
Here's a "feel good" story: Yesterday #Westview Engine13 rescued a kitten stuck in an vehicle engine compartment; location was the Panera parking lot, 7100 blk Security Blvd. The crew took the kitten to the station, & a resident has since adopted it. #allcreatures EA pic.twitter.com/fsxFse8RX8
The firefighters took the cat back to the station, and it has since found a new home.
