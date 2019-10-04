Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, cat rescue, kitten, Local TV, Talkers

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Some quick thinking by a few Baltimore County firefighters helped save a kitten’s life Thursday.

The firefighters rescued a kitten from a vehicle’s engine compartment outside a Panera restaurant in the 7100 block of Security Boulevard, the department said.

The firefighters took the cat back to the station, and it has since found a new home.

