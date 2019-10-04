



Expect a stormy winter this year in Maryland, but you won’t see the worst of it until after the new year.

That’s according to AccuWeather forecasters who released their annual winter forecast this week.

Expect a few cold spells this fall, but winter’s chill won’t come until the end of 2019 and into the new year.

“I think you’re going to see a touch of winter come in in December. But I think its full force will hold out until after the new year,” said AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok.

And once the weather arrives, it’ll be an active season.

“Whether or not it’s snowstorms, ice storms or mixed events, I do feel this is going to be an active year for the Northeast,” Pastelok said.

Above-normal snowfall is expected from New York City to Boston, while Baltimore and D.C. will likely see a mix of rain and snow.

Forecasters expect the Polar Vortex to be especially strong in the Midwest.

AccuWeather’s forecast is similar to that put out by the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

WJZ’s Weather Team will be tracking any big storms headed our way.