BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police Sgt. Marlon Koushall faces up to 10 years for second-degree assault, and any sentence that isn’t cruel or unusual, for misconduct while in public office.
On August 26, 2018, Koushall, on-duty and in uniform, arrived on scene on Custom House Drive to back up another officer for a disorderly conduct call when he pushed, punched and knocked down a female without legal justification, causing injury to her head and back, officials said.
Koushall is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7, 2019.
