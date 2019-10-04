  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police Sgt. Marlon Koushall faces up to 10 years for second-degree assault, and any sentence that isn’t cruel or unusual, for misconduct while in public office.

On August 26, 2018, Koushall, on-duty and in uniform, arrived on scene on Custom House Drive to back up another officer for a disorderly conduct call when he pushed, punched and knocked down a female without legal justification, causing injury to her head and back, officials said.

Koushall is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7, 2019.

 

