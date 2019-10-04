Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s ban on polystyrene foam containers — commonly known as styrofoam — will take effect in just over two weeks.
The ban, which then-mayor Catherine Pugh signed in April 2018, will go into effect on October 19. It applies to all food service facilities in the city.
Foam to-go boxes, cups, bowls and trays will all be banned in favor of paper, plastic, aluminum and compostable options, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said Friday.
Proponents of the ban say it will reduce the amount of foam waste in landfills and bodies of water.
The city’s health department will check for compliance during normal inspections; businesses violating the ban could see fines starting at $200.
Last month, a similar ban took effect in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County will ban styrofoam starting January 1, and a statewide ban will take effect next July.
