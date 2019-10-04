



A Prince George’s County gospel artist is turning the page on his career with his faith.

Byron Cage’s new book explains the truth between ministry and music while going beyond the pew.

The six-time Stellar Award winner and Grammy-nominated artist served as Minister of Music at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington.

He recently released a new book called “I Do — The Marriage of Ministry and Music.”

“The book really helps pastors understand musicians and it helps musicians really read what I say about pastors in my experience,” Cage said. “Hopefully what I’ve gone through will help them in the difficult times especially.”

Cage said he decided to write the book while he was contemplating leaving New Birth Cathedral where his faith was tested. It was a conversation with Bishop Walter Scott Thomas that helped him.

“If there’s a great music department in place and that’s not what they want because it does cause people to have a celebrated moment, he said then yeah you have to go where you’re celebrated and not tolerated,” Cage said.

After three decades in the Gospel Music Industry, Cage has not lost his passion and hopes that others will benefit from his experiences.

“I don’t have the time nor the energy to spend on negative things because if you do that, it’ll get onto you and in your spirit and you’ll find yourself being negative, but this country certainly needs a lot of prayers, to say the least,” he said.

To find Cage’s new book online, click here.