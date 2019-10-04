Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County’s school board is expected to vote next week on whether to renovate or replace three of the county’s elementary schools.
The board will review feasibility studies for Quarterfield, Rippling Woods and Hillsmere elementary schools at their meeting October 10.
Superintendent Geoge Arlotto recommends replacing all three, the school system said.
Design and construction funds for the projects were approved in September as part of the board’s fiscal year 2021 budget.
