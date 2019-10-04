Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a West Baltimore home Friday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a West Baltimore home Friday.
Heavy fire and smoke could be seen billowing out of the two-story row home in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street from a distance around 10:30 a.m.
Looks like a fire in west Baltimore. Hope everyone is ok! #BCFD #Bmore #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/hDE5rAWMlw
— Stew Neifert (@sjneif) October 4, 2019
Neighbors posted videos from the scene on the Citizen app.
The fire was out before 11 a.m.
10/4/19 … HAPPENING NOW … 1938 McCulloh St #fire showing @ West Baltimore, Maryland pic.twitter.com/7HQ5AvX3Wz
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 4, 2019
Stay with WJZ for the latest.
You must log in to post a comment.