  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers, West Baltimore


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a West Baltimore home Friday.

Heavy fire and smoke could be seen billowing out of the two-story row home in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street from a distance around 10:30 a.m.

Neighbors posted videos from the scene on the Citizen app.

The fire was out before 11 a.m.

Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

 

Comments