ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was rescued Friday morning after they became trapped on a construction site in Rosedale.
According to Baltimore County Fire officials, the person was trapped between a loaded roller and a paver.
Crews working a rescue in 6200 bk Hamilton Ave, 21237, for patient trapped between a loader roller and paver. Patient has been extricated. DT 735. EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 4, 2019
At this time, officials have not released information on the victim’s condition.
