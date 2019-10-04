  • WJZ 13On Air

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was rescued Friday morning after they became trapped on a construction site in Rosedale.

According to Baltimore County Fire officials, the person was trapped between a loaded roller and a paver.

At this time, officials have not released information on the victim’s condition.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on this developing story.

