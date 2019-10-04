GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are still working to identify the woman whose remains were found in two different areas near Glen Burnie earlier this week, but an autopsy is giving investigators new clues in the case.
The autopsy revealed the woman was between 25 and 35 years old, around five-foot-one and was missing several teeth, police said. She may have been wearing a light-colored tank top.
Detectives have gotten several tips about who the woman may be, but so far she has not been publicly identified.
Police were first called to the area of Elvaton Road and Tall Pine Court Monday morning for a report of a decomposing body. On Tuesday, human remains were found in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road, about one mile from the first site.
The autopsy said the remains likely belong to the same person.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700 if a caller wants to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
