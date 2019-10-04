Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Work is officially underway on a senior housing and retail and office complex at the site of the former Memorial Stadium.
Crews broke ground on the $26 million Village Center at Stadium Place Friday morning.
Plans call for a four-story building with 70 market-rate senior housing units and 33,000-square-feet of retail and office space to be built on the site.
The building will also have 146 surface and 14 covered parking spaces.
The development is part of the larger Stadium Place redevelopment and should be finished in 2021.
